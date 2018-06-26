Score a free Echo Dot when you purchase Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet: $150 ($200 value)

Amazon is currently offering its Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet with Special Offers + Echo Dot for $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate when the Fire HD 10 and Echo Dot are bought individually and is the best deal currently available. Both the Fire HD 10 and Echo Dot fetch 4+ star ratings.
Fire HD 10 Tablet features:
- Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
- Call or message almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with a Fire tablet, Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to enabled Echo devices.
Echo Dot features:
- Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn.
- Play music simultaneously across Echo devices and speakers connected via cable with multi-room music.