Funko POP! figures from $2.50: Portal, Blade Runner, Home Alone, more

- Jun. 26th 2018 3:46 pm ET

We have spotted some notable deals at Amazon on Funko POP! figures today starting from $2.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $6 and $11, we are seeing number of characters from Portal, Blade Runner and even Home Alone on sale today. Everything is rated 4+ stars and can be found down below.

Funko POP! Portal P-Body:

From portal, p-body, as a stylized pop vinyl from Funko! figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other portal figures from Funko! collect them all!

  • From portal, p-body, as a stylized pop vinyl from Funko!
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any portal fan!
  • Collect and display all portal pop! Vinyls!

