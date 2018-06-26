Google’s official 45W Pixelbook USB-C charger drops to $49 shipped (Reg. $60)

- Jun. 26th 2018 5:42 pm ET

Amazon offers the official Google Pixelbook 45W USB-C Charger with Cable for $49 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first time we’ve tracked a drop on Google’s official charger and it’s the best available. If you own a Pixelbook, a spare charger is a must-have, especially at over 16% off retail. This charger can power anything though, even Apple’s MacBook line, your Pixel 2 XL, or anything else that can take a charge over USB-C.

Apple Smart Keyboard

If you’re looking for a slightly more budget-friendly option, there’s always Anker’s PowerPort II Dual Port 49.5W Wall Charger for $30 or the iClever 45W USB-C Wall Charger at $17 with the Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB-C 2.0 Cable at $7 to keep you going.

Google Pixelbook 45W USB-C Charger features:

  • Charge your USB-C devices with a powerful, compact adapter.
  • With USB Power Delivery 3.0 technology and a 45W output, this sleek adapter takes USB-C devices to full-battery status.
  • While this adapter is Pixelbook’s ally for charging up fast, it’s designed to work with many other USB-C devices.
