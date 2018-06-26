Hiking MacBook Backpack that’s great for camping & travel at $28 (Reg. up to $40)

OutdoorMaster (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Hiking and Travel Backpack in several color options for $27.99 shipped when promo code HIKBAK30 is applied at checkout. This backpack regularly sells for around $35 and as much as $40. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. It features padded adjustable shoulder straps, mesh ventilation, and a 15.6-inch laptop compartment. With over 1,100 reviews, this backpack is rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also saw that Eddie Bauer is offering its Ashford Backpack for $21.99 shipped when promo code SPECIAL has been applied at checkout. That’s $13 off the going rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. This backpack features an internal laptop compartment that will fit a 15-inch MacBook Pro, making it a great option for your travels. Ratings for this specific backpack are light, but Eddie Bauer products are highly-rated.

