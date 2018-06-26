Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB w/ Apple Pencil support drops to $400 shipped

Trusted seller Electronics Valley via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB with Apple Pencil support in multiple colors for $399.99 shipped. Also matched at Adorama. Normally $429, this is just $1 over our last mention and is the best available. This is Apple’s latest-release when it comes to iPads, and is great for the upcoming school year or just a media consumption device with its spacious 128GB of storage. Not sure if this is the iPad for you? Check out our hands-on review.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:
- 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 8MP Camera
- Apple Pencil Support
- Night Shift
- Touch ID Sensor
- Lightning Connector
- iOS 11