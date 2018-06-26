Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB w/ Apple Pencil support drops to $400 shipped

Trusted seller Electronics Valley via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB with Apple Pencil support in multiple colors for $399.99 shipped. Also matched at Adorama. Normally $429, this is just $1 over our last mention and is the best available. This is Apple’s latest-release when it comes to iPads, and is great for the upcoming school year or just a media consumption device with its spacious 128GB of storage. Not sure if this is the iPad for you? Check out our hands-on review.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features: