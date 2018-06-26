Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB w/ Apple Pencil support drops to $400 shipped

- Jun. 26th 2018 3:07 pm ET

$400
View Comments

Trusted seller Electronics Valley via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB with Apple Pencil support in multiple colors for $399.99 shipped. Also matched at Adorama. Normally $429, this is just $1 over our last mention and is the best available. This is Apple’s latest-release when it comes to iPads, and is great for the upcoming school year or just a media consumption device with its spacious 128GB of storage. Not sure if this is the iPad for you? Check out our hands-on review.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Apple Pencil Support
  • Night Shift
  • Touch ID Sensor
  • Lightning Connector
  • iOS 11

$400

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
iPad Adorama

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)