Lacoste polo shirts for men and women as low as $49 during its Fourth of July Sale

Lacoste is having its Fourth of July Sale with up to 30% off polo shirts for men and women. Prices are as marked. Orders of $49+ receive free delivery. The men’s Sport Golf Stripe Jersey Polo Shirt is breathable, lightweight and it’s available in five color options. This polo shirt is marked down to $49 and originally was priced at $98. You can pair the golf polo shirt with shorts, jeans or slacks for a polished and stylish outfit. Shop the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Regular Fit Flamme Pique Polo $68 (Orig. $98)
- L.12.12 Polo Shirt $62 (Orig. $90)
- Slim Fit Crocodile Logo Polo $68 (Orig. $98)
- Sport Pique Tennis Polo Shirt $68 (Orig. $98)
- Sport Golf Stripe Jersey Polo Shirt $49 (Orig. $98)
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Fit Pique Polo Shirt $62 (Orig. $90)
- Sport Zip Neck Polo Golf Shirt $66 (Orig. $95)
- Slim Fit Stretch Mini Pique Polo $55 (Orig. $80)
- Finley Striped Honeycomb Polo $87 (Orig. $125)
- Hooded Cotton Pique Polo $108 (Orig. $155)