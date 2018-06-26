Enjoy performance and large storage capacity w/ Micron’s 2TB SSD: $252 (Reg. $300)

- Jun. 26th 2018 1:06 pm ET

Trusted seller Platinum Micro via Rakuten is currently offering the Micron 1100 2TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $252 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Note: You’ll need to be logged in to your free Rakuten account to use the code. That’s $45 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon and is within $15 of the lowest price that we saw just one time before. With 2TB of storage, this solid state drive is a great option for Macs and PCs that are used for gaming or photo/video editing. Rated 4.4/5 stars

Micron 2TB SSD features:

  • SATA 6 Gb/s interface
  • Hot-plug/hot-remove capable
  • Industry-standard, 512-byte sector size support
  • Bare Drive in Anti-Static Wrap
  • 3 Year Warranty

