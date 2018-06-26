Enjoy performance and large storage capacity w/ Micron’s 2TB SSD: $252 (Reg. $300)

Trusted seller Platinum Micro via Rakuten is currently offering the Micron 1100 2TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $252 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Note: You’ll need to be logged in to your free Rakuten account to use the code. That’s $45 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon and is within $15 of the lowest price that we saw just one time before. With 2TB of storage, this solid state drive is a great option for Macs and PCs that are used for gaming or photo/video editing. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Micron 2TB SSD features: