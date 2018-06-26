Samsung’s 27-inch QLED Curved Gaming Monitor falls to $379 shipped (Reg. $500)

BuyDig offers the Samsung 27-inch HDR QLED 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $379 shipped when applying code GAMEON at checkout. Normally selling for $500 at retailers like Walmart, that’s good for a $120 discount and is the lowest out there. For comparison, Newegg has it on sale for $470. Includes dual HDMI ports alongside a DisplayPort input. Rated 4/5 stars from over 180 shoppers.
Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor features:
- 2560 x 1440 (2K), 1MS (GTG), 144Hz Refresh Rate
- QLED with quantum dot delivers realistic images with a billion more shades of color
- HDR support for mind-blowing detail and contrast
- 1800R Curvature and 178/178 Viewing Angles
- FreeSync 2 & Flicker Free Eye Saver Mode
- DisplayPort / HDMI x 2
- Tilt / Swivel / Pivot / Height Adjustable