You can grab a Serta 25″ Canopy Pet Bed for just $20 Prime shipped today

- Jun. 26th 2018 11:18 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Serta 25-inch Canopy Pet Bed for $19.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate delivery fee will apply. Originally $60 or so, this model sells for $30 at Walmart and this is the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

Serta 25-inch Canopy Pet Bed:

The Serta canopy nester pet bed is the perfect plush, comfortable retreat for pets who like to burrow. Ideal for dogs and cats!

  • Hooded canopy design allows your pet to feel safe and secure
  • Helps pets stay warm during cooler months
  • Easy care cover zips off easily for laundering
  • Great for pets who like to burrow
  • Easy to pack and use for travel with comfort for your dog on-the-go

