You can grab a Serta 25″ Canopy Pet Bed for just $20 Prime shipped today

Today only, Woot is offering the Serta 25-inch Canopy Pet Bed for $19.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate delivery fee will apply. Originally $60 or so, this model sells for $30 at Walmart and this is the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Serta 25-inch Canopy Pet Bed:
The Serta canopy nester pet bed is the perfect plush, comfortable retreat for pets who like to burrow. Ideal for dogs and cats!
- Hooded canopy design allows your pet to feel safe and secure
- Helps pets stay warm during cooler months
- Easy care cover zips off easily for laundering
- Great for pets who like to burrow
- Easy to pack and use for travel with comfort for your dog on-the-go