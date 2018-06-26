Add this portable wireless mouse to your laptop bag for just $6 Prime shipped (40% off)

VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback from over 120,000) via Amazon offers its MM057 2.4GHz Wireless Mouse for $5.99 Prime shipped when code RED7VZI7 is used at checkout. Normally $10, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in about a year and is the best available. If you are needing a backup mouse to keep in a laptop bag or backpack, this is a can’t-miss deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 14,000 Amazon shoppers.

VicTsing 2.4GHz Wireless Mouse features:

  • 800, 1200, 1600, 2000, 2400, DPI – Easily change the cursor sensitivity depending on your activity
  • Comes with a Nano receiver (stored in the back of the mouse).
  • Passed 5,000,000 times keystroke test to guarantee extra durability
  • 2.4GHz wireless technology and professional chip (PAW3212) ensure longer working distance, reaching up to 33ft
  • Contoured shape, sweat-resistant and skin-friendly finish are for maximum comfort and support
  • The thoughtful ring and little finger rest provide extra comfort
  • The sturdy scroll wheel with rubber makes sure that your hand will not slip when scrolling
  • This computer mouse will be in sleep mode in 8 minutes of inactivity
