Watch 4K content on a 25-foot screen w/ this ViewSonic Projector: $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)

Update 6/26: AKASO-Store (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers its BL20 1080p Home Theater Projector with HDMI for $49.99shipped when code PQQ36K46 is used at checkout (Reg. $100). Rated 4.2/5 stars.
B&H is currently offering the ViewSonic PX747-4K HDR UHD Home Theater Projector for $999.99 shipped. That’s $300 off the going rate found at other retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have found. If you live outside of New York and New Jersey you will not have to pay sales tax, making your discount that much greater. While availability is delayed 7-14 business days, that does not hold you back from locking in the savings. This projector packs stunning 4K resolution, HDR, two HDMI inputs and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
ViewSonic 4K HDR Projector features:
- Immersive cinema-like experience in 4K UHD (3840x2160p), 4X the clarity of Full HD, on a screen up to 300 inches in 3500 lumens
- This home theater projector delivers stunning home entertainment around the clock, day and night, in bright or dark rooms
- With the ability to decode HDR video signals, this projector delivers incredibly detailed video playback
- SuperEco mode allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 15,000 hours
- 3-year limited parts and labor coverage, 1-year of lamp coverage, and access to our US-based customer service team
- Supports most media players, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with input options such as HDMI1.4 with HDCP 1.4, HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2, USB, and more