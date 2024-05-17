Android game and app deals: FOTONICA, Brotato, Baggage Packing Checklist PRO, more

Justin Kahn -
Your Friday afternoon deals on Android games and apps are now ready to go down below. Just be sure to check out this weekend’s offers on Google’s indoor/outdoor wireless Nest Cams, Samsung’s 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra while you’re at it. As for the apps, we have FOTONICA, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, Brotato, Baggage Packing Checklist PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

FOTONICA features:

FOTONICA is simple, but is not easy: it follows a tradition of arcade games that are easy to pick up and almost impossible to master. A multi-layered level design across eight different tracks, together with a procedural endless mode make for a game that is incredibly deep. Think you can outrun your friends? Try the split-screen versus challenges.

The visuals are a treat for the nostalgic player but also for those hungry for new aesthetics. Every pixel is drawn to convey the maximum sense of speed, an exhilarating journey through light and void.

