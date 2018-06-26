Williams Sonoma’s Fourth of July Sale: up to 75% off cookware, utensils, more

Williams Sonoma’s Fourth of July Sale is live with up to 75% off American-Made Favorites such as All-Clad, Kitchen-Aid and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $49+ receive free delivery with promo code SHIP4FREE at checkout. Our top pick from this sale is the All-Clad Stainless-Steel In-One Pan that’s marked down to $180. That’s $90 off the original price and the best rate we can find. This is a great option for everyday family dinners and it features five bonded metal layers that each serve a specific purpose for an overall better cooking experience. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Williams Sonoma include: