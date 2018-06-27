adidas shoes, apparel and more as low as $23 during eBay’s 4th of July Sale

The official adidas storefront via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering an extra 20% off with promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s Tubular Doom Sock Primeknit Sneaker that’s marked down to $43. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen and originally was priced at $120. For comparison, it’s currently at Finish Line for $60. This sneaker is supportive, stylish and perfect for all of your summer training.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

