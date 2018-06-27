The adidas Alliance Sackpack is a perfect gym bag for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $20)

- Jun. 27th 2018 1:40 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon is currently offering the adidas Alliance li Sackpack in Various Colors for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly running up to $20, this is the lowest price we have seen on these bags in months. Rated 4.6/5 stars, with over 1,700 reviews from Amazon customers. This sackpack is the perfect gym bag for summer workouts.

adidas Alliance li Sackpack features:

  • There is one large compartment with drawstring closure complete with air mesh ventilation.
  • This sackpack has a front zippered valuables pocket that is lined with soft tricot fabric.
  • There are also two side mesh pockets that are deep enough to fit water bottles, gym clothes, whatever you need to carry.
  • The adidas embroidered brandmark and the screen-printed signature 3-Stripes complete the design of the Alliance Sport.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author