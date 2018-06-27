Add smarts to your front door w/ 3rd Gen. August Lock for $135 shipped

Amazon offers the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Dark Gray for $135 shipped. Regularly $149, this is the largest price drop we’ve tracked on the dark gray color, and we rarely see the silver color go for less (though we have seen it hit $120 in a one-day sale). If you’ve been looking for an Alexa-compatible smart lock, this is a great option. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Apple Smart Keyboard
August Smart Lock 3rd Gen. features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).
- Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
- Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.
- Stop hiding keys under rocks. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.
- Control access for anyone. Grant access for a few weeks, a few hours, a few minutes. It’s up to you.
- Be sure you are secure with DoorSense™. Only August has DoorSenseTM to tell you the door is completely closed and locked.
- Locks automatically as you leave and unlocks when you arrive.
- Simple, DIY installation. Install in about 10 minutes with just a screwdriver.