Add smarts to your front door w/ 3rd Gen. August Lock for $135 shipped

- Jun. 27th 2018 9:18 am ET

$135
Amazon offers the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Dark Gray for $135 shipped. Regularly $149, this is the largest price drop we’ve tracked on the dark gray color, and we rarely see the silver color go for less (though we have seen it hit $120 in a one-day sale). If you’ve been looking for an Alexa-compatible smart lock, this is a great option. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

August Smart Lock 3rd Gen. features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).
  • Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
  • Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.
  • Stop hiding keys under rocks. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.
  • Control access for anyone. Grant access for a few weeks, a few hours, a few minutes. It’s up to you.
  • Be sure you are secure with DoorSense™. Only August has DoorSenseTM to tell you the door is completely closed and locked.
  • Locks automatically as you leave and unlocks when you arrive.
  • Simple, DIY installation. Install in about 10 minutes with just a screwdriver.
