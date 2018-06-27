Add smarts to your front door w/ 3rd Gen. August Lock for $135 shipped

Amazon offers the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Dark Gray for $135 shipped. Regularly $149, this is the largest price drop we’ve tracked on the dark gray color, and we rarely see the silver color go for less (though we have seen it hit $120 in a one-day sale). If you’ve been looking for an Alexa-compatible smart lock, this is a great option. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Stop hiding keys under rocks. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

Control access for anyone. Grant access for a few weeks, a few hours, a few minutes. It’s up to you.

Be sure you are secure with DoorSense™. Only August has DoorSenseTM to tell you the door is completely closed and locked.

Locks automatically as you leave and unlocks when you arrive.