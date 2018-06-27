Click & Grow Smart Indoor Gardening Kit + Basil packs for $60 (Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Gardening Kit with 3 Basil Capsules for $59.95. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 direct from Click & Grow and about the same at Amazon, this is $15 under the Mother’s Day pricing we saw and the lowest we have tracked on this model. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Our NASA inspired Smart Soil makes sure your plants get the optimal configuration of water, oxygen, and nutrients, while special LED grow lights provide them with the energy they need to thrive. No pesticides, plant hormones, or any other harmful substances are used.

With a modular lamp arm, updated LED’s and a sleek design, this is the ultimate self-growing garden. Comes with 3 complimentary basil plant capsules so you can start growing right away!