M-Audio’s BX5 Active Studio Monitor drops to $75 shipped, today only (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo offers the M-Audio BX5 Carbon Active Studio Monitor for $74.95 shipped each. Normally $150, this beats Amazon’s all-time low and is the best available. If you’re looking for quality studio monitors that won’t break the bank, 50% off can score you two for the price of one. I’ve personally used these monitors and they’re great quality for the price. Reviews are light, but M-Audio is a well-rated brand at Amazon.
M-Audio BX5 Active Studio Monitor features:
- 5-inch Woven Kevlar Woofer
- 1-inch Silk Dome Tweeter
- Class-AB Amplification
- 40W of LF Power, 30W of HF Power
- Waveguide with LED Placement Cues
- Acoustic Space Control
- 56 Hz to 22 kHz Frequency Response
- XLR and 1/4-inch TRS Input Connectors
- Multiple Points of Protection