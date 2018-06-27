M-Audio’s BX5 Active Studio Monitor drops to $75 shipped, today only (Reg. $150)

Jun. 27th 2018

$75
Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo offers the M-Audio BX5 Carbon Active Studio Monitor for $74.95 shipped each. Normally $150, this beats Amazon’s all-time low and is the best available. If you’re looking for quality studio monitors that won’t break the bank, 50% off can score you two for the price of one. I’ve personally used these monitors and they’re great quality for the price. Reviews are light, but M-Audio is a well-rated brand at Amazon.

M-Audio BX5 Active Studio Monitor features:

  • 5-inch Woven Kevlar Woofer
  • 1-inch Silk Dome Tweeter
  • Class-AB Amplification
  • 40W of LF Power, 30W of HF Power
  • Waveguide with LED Placement Cues
  • Acoustic Space Control
  • 56 Hz to 22 kHz Frequency Response
  • XLR and 1/4-inch TRS Input Connectors
  • Multiple Points of Protection
