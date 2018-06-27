Grab 10% off your StubHub concert/sports tickets this week

- Jun. 27th 2018 3:27 pm ET

Popular concert/event ticket reseller service StubHub is now offering a nice discount on your next purchase. From now through June 29th you can use code MEMORIES10 to knock 10% off a single ticket purchase. More details below.

StubHub can be great for grabbing last minute tickets, so if you find yourself looking to hit up a sports event or concert this weekend, you might as well get a discount. Some mild exclusions apply but mostly along the lines of parking passes and gift cards.

More details on StubHub & the promo code:

StubHub is the world’s top destination for ticket buyers and resellers. Prices may be higher or lower than face value.

