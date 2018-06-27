Read two hard drives externally w/ this dual SATA to USB-3.0 adapter: $25 (Reg. $35)

WEME (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers its Dual SATA to USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station for $24.99 Prime shipped when code C2DQS9UV is used at checkout. Normally closer to $35, this is a new all-time low we’ve tracked and is the best currently available. If you want to be able to read old 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch hard or solid state drives, this is a must-have. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Apple Smart Keyboard
WEME Dual SATA to USB 3.0 HDD Dock features:
- USB 3.0 external, SATA-III internal, made for 2.5 inch and 3.5 inch SATA HDD/SSD, USB 3.0 SuperSpeed & supports UASP, even faster data transfer
- Integrated safeguards preventing overvoltage, leak currents, short circuits and peak voltage, interference and disturbance, guaranteed safer data transfer and access
- Support 2x 8TB hard drive
- Support offline clone, no drivers needed, easy installation
- The power supply is highly efficient (12V, 3000mA), so that a stable energy supply is guaranteed
- Entering sleep mode without operation in 30 minutes
- Package Includes: 1 X USB3.0 TO SATA Dual BAY Docking Station ; 1x USB 3.0 Cable; 1x 12V/3A Power Adapter; 1x manual