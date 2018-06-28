Caribou Coffee products from $10: french press, stainless steel kettle, more

- Jun. 28th 2018 10:52 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on Caribou coffee products starting from $10. Shipping is free in orders over $35, otherwise opt for in-store pick up to side step the $5+ shipping fees. While you can’t really go wrong with today’s sale, our top pick is the Caribou Coffee 5-Cup French Press for $9.99. Regularly up to $30, this is the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars

All of today’s offers are matched via the official Best Buy eBay store. More details below.

Caribou Coffee 5-Cup French Press:

Prepare coffee for a small group

The 5-cup capacity lets you brew multiple servings.

Temperature-resistant glass construction

Creates a durable design.

Hand-blown design

Offers a stylish look.

Dishwasher-safe

So you can easily clean up when you’re done.

Natural bamboo trivet

Provides a spot to place the French press.

Stainless steel measuring scoop

Lets you add a precise amount of coffee grounds.

