Eddie Bauer 4th of July promo offers 50% off sitewide w/ deals from $10: vests, t-shirts, more

Eddie Bauer celebrates 4th of July with 50% off sitewide when promo code JULY50 is applied at checkout. Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $99 or more bag free delivery. The men’s Ignite Reversible Vest is a great layering piece to have during cool morning hikes, runs or everyday fall weather. It’s available in three color options and each one can be reversed with a dark, low-profile color to bright, high-visibility accent. You can pick up this vest for $45, which is down from its original rate of $129.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Trail Tight Capris feature moisture-wicking fabric and UPF 50+ sun protection. It also has a zippered side pocket to hold small essentials. Usually running for $80, these tights are discounted to $28 during the sale.

Our top picks for women include: