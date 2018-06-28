J.Crew All Star Days Sale cuts prices from $7 on shorts, t-shirts, shoes & more

J.Crew offers up to 50% off sitewide during its All Star Days. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive complimentary delivery. Find deals on shorts, t-shirts, pajamas, shoes and more from just $7. The men’s Mercantile Broken-In T-Shirt comes in an array of color options and was specially dyed to feel soft. This shirt is marked down to $12, which is down from its original rate of $20, and it will be a go-to in your wardrobe to wear with jeans or shorts alike.

Our top picks for men include:

If you’re on the hunt for a new swimsuit, the Strappy One-Piece is flattering and its red color is a perfect option for Fourth of July. With its eyelet detailing and low back, this swimsuit features a very on-trend look. Originally priced at $128, it’s currently discounted to $64.

Our top picks for women include: