MacBook-friendly backpack w/ built-in charging port now $30 shipped (Reg. $49)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Nancy’s Shop via Amazon is offering the YOREPEK 17.3-inch TSA-Friendly Travel Backpack for $29.99 shipped. While it is currently backordered, you can still lock-in the discounted price. Regularly $49, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this model and the best we can find. Walmart sells it for $46. This is currently the best-selling backpack on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Head over to the rest of today’s Gold Box Deals right here.

YOREPEK 17.3-inch TSA-Friendly Travel Backpack: