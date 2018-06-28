MacBook-friendly backpack w/ built-in charging port now $30 shipped (Reg. $49)

Jun. 28th 2018

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Nancy’s Shop via Amazon is offering the YOREPEK 17.3-inch TSA-Friendly Travel Backpack for $29.99 shipped. While it is currently backordered, you can still lock-in the discounted price. Regularly $49, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this model and the best we can find. Walmart sells it for $46. This is currently the best-selling backpack on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

YOREPEK 17.3-inch TSA-Friendly Travel Backpack:

  • TSA FRIENDLY & MULTIPURPOSE: TSA-Friendly
  • USB PORT & HEADPHONES HOLE: External USB charging port with built-in charging cable is easily to charge your smart phone, kindle and other electronics devices on the go
  • DIMENSION & LARGE CAPACITY: Size: 19.4*10.4*14.96 inches.Large capacity 45L with 20+ organizer pockets could meet your various needs.

