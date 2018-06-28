Pick up a 4-pack of Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulbs for $28 (Refurb, Orig. $50)

- Jun. 28th 2018 5:25 pm ET

Tech Rabbit’s official eBay store is currently offering a 4-Pack of Philips Hue White 3rd Gen Dimmable 60W Smart Bulbs in refurbished condition for $27.99 shipped when coupon code PARTYINUSA has been applied at checkout. That’s over 40% off the new condition rate found Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Philips Hue Dimmable LED Bulb features:

  • Add additional Smart light points to your home and expand your Philips Hue ecosystem with this 4-bulb White Smart Bulb pack.
  • Turn lights on/off, dim to the desired level and set up schedules from wherever you have WiFi connection using the Philips Hue App.
  • To install, simply screw the smart bulbs into your desired light location, download the Hue mobile app and pair your Hue Hub.
  • Connect the bulbs directly to your other Smart Home Devices like Amazon Echo Plus, Nest, or SmartThings systems.

