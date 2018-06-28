The North Face, Mountain Hardwear & Columbia are all up to 60% off at Steep & Cheap

- Jun. 28th 2018 5:20 pm ET

View Comments

4th of July sales are live! Steep & Cheap is celebrating by taking up to 60% off three top brands including The North Face, Columbia and Mountain Hardwear. Prices are as marked. Shipping rates apply and vary per order.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Columbia Titan Lite Windbreaker $42 (Orig. $120): With breathable, breeze-blocking material this jacket is ideal for morning runs or windy outdoor adventures.
  • The North Face Apex Bionic Vest $44 (Orig. $110): The perfect layering option that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
  • Mountain Hardwear Nitrous Jacket $117 (Orig. $260): This jacket is a great packing option for trips because it can fold as small as your pocket.
  • The North Face Eng Wool Crew T-Shirt $45 (Orig. $90): An everyday t-shirt that features sweat-wicking material to keep you comfortable.

Our top picks for women include:

  • Columbia Benton Spring Jacket $24 (Orig. $35): Layer this jacket over t-shirts or long sleeve shirts for an extra pad of warmth.
  • The North Face Resolve 2 Jacket $40 (Orig. $90): Stay dry with this jacket that has a waterproof, two-layer fabric that fights off precipitation.
  • Mountain Hardwear Monkey Jacket $81 (Orig. $180): This cozy jacket will keep your items secure with its two zippered pockets.
  • Mountain Hardwear Snopass Pullover $26 (Orig. $65): Pair this pullover with jeans, leggings or slacks alike for different looks.

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
The North Face

The North Face
Columbia

About the Author