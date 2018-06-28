Save 55% off this WORX combo that comes w/ a trimmer, air blower and 9 accessories: $64

WORX’s official eBay store is currently offering its WG951.2 Cordless 3-in-1 Grass Trimmer + Air Blower Combo for $63.99 shipped when coupon code PARTYINUSA has been applied at checkout. That’s over 55% off the going rate found at Home Depot or direct from Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked for this combo. These tools weigh just 5.7 and 3.5-lbs respectively, making lawn maintenance a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

WORX Trimmer + Air Blower Combo features: