Save 55% off this WORX combo that comes w/ a trimmer, air blower and 9 accessories: $64

WORX’s official eBay store is currently offering its WG951.2 Cordless 3-in-1 Grass Trimmer + Air Blower Combo for $63.99 shipped when coupon code PARTYINUSA has been applied at checkout. That’s over 55% off the going rate found at Home Depot or direct from Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked for this combo. These tools weigh just 5.7 and 3.5-lbs respectively, making lawn maintenance a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
WORX Trimmer + Air Blower Combo features:
- Cordless String Trimmer Edger: 12 in. Cutting Path, .065 in. Line Diameter, Automatic Line Advancement System
- Cordless Electric Sweeper/Blower with Air Accessories: 120 MPH Maximum Air Speed, 80 CFM Maximum Air Volume
- 20-Volt Lithium Battery: 2.0 Ah
- 20-Volt Li-ion Charger
- 8 attachments included to create a CLEANZONE®
- Accessory Bag