Save 55% off this WORX combo that comes w/ a trimmer, air blower and 9 accessories: $64

- Jun. 28th 2018 12:29 pm ET

View Comments

WORX’s official eBay store is currently offering its WG951.2 Cordless 3-in-1 Grass Trimmer + Air Blower Combo for $63.99 shipped when coupon code PARTYINUSA has been applied at checkout. That’s over 55% off the going rate found at Home Depot or direct from Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked for this combo. These tools weigh just 5.7 and 3.5-lbs respectively, making lawn maintenance a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

WORX Trimmer + Air Blower Combo features:

  • Cordless String Trimmer Edger: 12 in. Cutting Path, .065 in. Line Diameter, Automatic Line Advancement System
  • Cordless Electric Sweeper/Blower with Air Accessories: 120 MPH Maximum Air Speed, 80 CFM Maximum Air Volume
  • 20-Volt Lithium Battery: 2.0 Ah
  • 20-Volt Li-ion Charger
  • 8 attachments included to create a CLEANZONE®
  • Accessory Bag

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Worx

About the Author