Refresh your food storage containers w/ a 28-piece Rubbermaid set for $9

Walmart is offering the 28-Piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Container for $9.12. Opt for in-store pick up or hit the $35 free shipping threshold to avoid the delivery fee. Similar bundles go for $17 or so at Amazon and this is the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.
You’ll also find the 24-piece for $8.98 at Walmart, which is the lowest we can find, but not quite as good a value as the 28-piece set above.
Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Set:
- Rubbermaid container set lid snaps together and to container bases so you can always find the right lid
- Graduated containers nest for compact storage
- 1 lid fits multiple bases
- Thick, durable container walls for everyday use
- Microwave, freezer and dishwasher-safe, BPA-free
- 24-piece set plus 4-piece bonus set includes: two 0.5 cup, two 1.25 cup, two 2 cup, two 3 cup, two 5 cup, two 7 cup and 2 bonus 0.5 cup
- All lids included