Refresh your food storage containers w/ a 28-piece Rubbermaid set for $9

Walmart is offering the 28-Piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Container for $9.12. Opt for in-store pick up or hit the $35 free shipping threshold to avoid the delivery fee. Similar bundles go for $17 or so at Amazon and this is the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

You’ll also find the 24-piece for $8.98 at Walmart, which is the lowest we can find, but not quite as good a value as the 28-piece set above.

Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Set: