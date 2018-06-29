Save big during Ralph Lauren’s 4th of July Event w/ an extra 30% off polo shirts, shorts, more

- Jun. 29th 2018 4:13 pm ET

Ralph Lauren is currently taking an extra 30% off select styles via promo code JULY4 as part of its 4th of July Sale, for a total savings of up to 65% off. Shipping adds $5 or orders of $125+ receive free delivery. Our top picks from this sale are the men’s Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt paired with the Stretch Fit Shorts. Both of these items are priced at just $35 and will be a go-to all summer. The Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt is available in a wide selection of color options that are perfect for warm weather. You can find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

