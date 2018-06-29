Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is perfect for college students, drops to $595 (Reg. up to $999)

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals offers the Surface Laptop i5/4GB/128GB for $594.99 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Originally $999, this laptop now sells for $907 at Amazon and Best Buy and this is the lowest we’ve tracked by over $100. At more than 40% off, if you’ve been holding out on Microsoft’s über-portable ultrabook, now’s your chance. BuyDig even includes a bonus 1-year warranty with purchase on top of the normal manufacturer offering. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Surface Laptop features:
- Microsoft Surface Laptop features a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 128 GB of storage, 4 GB RAM, and up to 14.5 hours of video playback
- Backed by the best of Microsoft, including Windows and Office
- Sleek, elegant design; ultra-thin and light laptop fits easily in your bag
- Luxurious Alcantara fabric-covered keyboard
- 3.5mm headset jack. Exterior has aluminum casing and up to 14.5 hours battery life