Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is perfect for college students, drops to $595 (Reg. up to $999)

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals offers the Surface Laptop i5/4GB/128GB for $594.99 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Originally $999, this laptop now sells for $907 at Amazon and Best Buy and this is the lowest we’ve tracked by over $100. At more than 40% off, if you’ve been holding out on Microsoft’s über-portable ultrabook, now’s your chance. BuyDig even includes a bonus 1-year warranty with purchase on top of the normal manufacturer offering. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Surface Laptop features: