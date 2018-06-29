Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is perfect for college students, drops to $595 (Reg. up to $999)

- Jun. 29th 2018 1:14 pm ET

View Comments

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals offers the Surface Laptop i5/4GB/128GB for $594.99 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Originally $999, this laptop now sells for $907 at Amazon and Best Buy and this is the lowest we’ve tracked by over $100. At more than 40% off, if you’ve been holding out on Microsoft’s über-portable ultrabook, now’s your chance. BuyDig even includes a bonus 1-year warranty with purchase on top of the normal manufacturer offering. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Surface Laptop features:

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop features a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 128 GB of storage, 4 GB RAM, and up to 14.5 hours of video playback
  • Backed by the best of Microsoft, including Windows and Office
  • Sleek, elegant design; ultra-thin and light laptop fits easily in your bag
  • Luxurious Alcantara fabric-covered keyboard
  • 3.5mm headset jack. Exterior has aluminum casing and up to 14.5 hours battery life

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Microsoft

Microsoft
buydig

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)