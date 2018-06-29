Uniqlo’s 4th of July promo has deals as low as $6 on basics: t-shirts, shorts & more

Uniqlo is celebrating the 4th of July with deals as low as $6 on basics such as shirts, shorts, underwear, pants and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $75+ receive free delivery.
Our top picks for men include:
- AIRsm Mesh Crewneck T-Shirt $8 (Orig. $10): This everyday t-shirt is a must-have and it features breathable material for a barely-there feel.
- Premium Linen Long-Sleeve Shirt $20 (Orig. $30): With 13 color options this lightweight shirt will be a go-to for summer weather.
- Chino Shorts $20 (Orig. $30): A versatile short that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
- AIRsm Low-Rise Boxer Briefs $8 (Orig. $10): Made of lightweight material that’s designed to be comfortable.
Our top picks for women include:
- Lace-Back Tank Top $6 (Orig. $10): I love the unique lace detailing on this everyday tank top.
- Extra Fine Cotton Blouse $10 (Orig. $30): The perfect versatile blouse to wear with jeans, skirts or slacks alike.
- Denim Boyfriend Shorts $15 (Orig. $30): A very on-trend denim short for summer weather.
- AIRsm Workout Tank Top $15 (Orig. $20): This tank top has a criss-cross back detailing and a built-in bra for comfort.