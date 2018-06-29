Capture stable video w/ Zhiyun’s Crane 3-Axis Stabilizer: $297.50 (Reg. $470)

Adorama via eBay Daily Deals offers the Zhiyun Crane 3-Axis Brushless Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for mirrorless cameras for $297.49 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Currently $470 at Best Buy, this beats our last mention by over $100 and is the best available. If you’re tired of shaky footage and want to capture true cinematic shots this summer, a handheld gimbal is a perfect solution. Rated 4.6/5 stars at Best Buy.
Zhiyun Crane 3-Axis Gimbal features:
Stabilize video captured by your camera with this three-axis Zhiyun-Tech Crane handheld gimbal. It’s compatible with action and compact cameras up to 3.9 lbs., and it also accommodates long lenses with the included lens support accessory. This 360-degree rotating Zhiyun-Tech Crane handheld gimbal lets you switch shooting modes easily with its five-way stepless joystick.