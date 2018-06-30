Boil water in a snap w/ Zeppoli’s 1.7L Glass Electric Kettle for $34, today only (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Equinox Int via Amazon offers the Zeppoli 1.7L Electric Kettle at $36.99, but clipping the on-page coupon drops it to $33.99 shipped. Normally around $50, this is within pennies of the lowest we’ve tracked in about a year and is the best available. If you love making coffee, but hate boiling water on the stove, this is perfect for you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Zeppoli 1.7L Electric Kettle features:
- Made with high quality glass our kettle is like no other
- Equipped with bright LED lights to indicate when the kettle is heating
- At maximum capacity (1.7L), the water comes to a full boil within 5-6 minutes and will be ready to use for tea, oatmeal, coffee, pasta and more
- The automatic shut-off mechanism activates within 30 seconds after the water is fully boiling. Perfect for maximum safety
- Cordless Technology allows for hassle-free pouring
- Built with a Anti-Slip Grip and Heat-Resistant Handle, you won’t have to worry about this kettle sliding out of your hands or getting burned
- Designed with Food-Grade Silicon, the Zeppoli Electric Kettle is 100% BPA Free and will not contaminate liquids
- With no steam tube needed, you can easily clean this kettle thoroughly after each use