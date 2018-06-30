Boil water in a snap w/ Zeppoli’s 1.7L Glass Electric Kettle for $34, today only (Reg. $50)

- Jun. 30th 2018 9:24 am ET

$34
View Comments

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Equinox Int via Amazon offers the Zeppoli 1.7L Electric Kettle at $36.99, but clipping the on-page coupon drops it to $33.99 shipped. Normally around $50, this is within pennies of the lowest we’ve tracked in about a year and is the best available. If you love making coffee, but hate boiling water on the stove, this is perfect for you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Zeppoli 1.7L Electric Kettle features:

  • Made with high quality glass our kettle is like no other
  • Equipped with bright LED lights to indicate when the kettle is heating
  • At maximum capacity (1.7L), the water comes to a full boil within 5-6 minutes and will be ready to use for tea, oatmeal, coffee, pasta and more
  • The automatic shut-off mechanism activates within 30 seconds after the water is fully boiling. Perfect for maximum safety
  • Cordless Technology allows for hassle-free pouring
  • Built with a Anti-Slip Grip and Heat-Resistant Handle, you won’t have to worry about this kettle sliding out of your hands or getting burned
  • Designed with Food-Grade Silicon, the Zeppoli Electric Kettle is 100% BPA Free and will not contaminate liquids
  • With no steam tube needed, you can easily clean this kettle thoroughly after each use
$34

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zeppoli

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)