Get 1TB of Dropbox cloud storage + a $20 Amazon gift card at $99 (today only)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 8:57 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year of Dropbox Plus with 1TB of cloud storage for $99 with a $20 Amazon Gift Card attached. Regularly $100 from Dropbox or Amazon, you’re saving $20 here with the value of the gift card. A Plus account provides offline folders on mobile, remote device wiping, priority email support, and the ability to “restore accidentally deleted or changed files for up to 30 days”.

Dropbox Plus:

Get plenty of space for all your files. Keep everything safe and in one place.

Offline access on mobile

Access files and folders any time, anywhere—even without an internet connection.

Camera upload

Back up photos and videos as you take them, freeing up storage on your mobile device.

