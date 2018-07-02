Botsquad GRiP Remote Control Robot now 30% off: $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 1:10 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon is now offering the WowWee Botsquad GRiP Remote Control Robot for $34.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Target with an additional 5% off for REDcard holders. Regularly $50, only once before today have we seen it drop this low at Amazon. This is the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

WowWee Botsquad GRiP Remote Control Robot:

  • Leader of the BotSquad with a big robot personality (50+ fun sounds & phrases)
  • GRiP is always ready to grab and carry objects for you; even the toughest jobs
  • Drive, grab, haul, and build with this hardworking interactive robot
  • Carry GRiP’s bricks and other items in detachable truck bed (compatible with major brick brands)
  • Light-up LED eyes, motorized drive, and remote control

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
WowWee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard