Dyson V6 Car + Boat Cordless Handheld Vac now $139 shipped (Reg. $200+)

Lowe’s is offering the Dyson V6 Car + Boat 21.6-Volt Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $139 shipped. Originally $240, it sells for around $215 at Amazon and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison, the newer V7 car and boat model goes for $200 at Amazon and Walmart. Rated 4+ stars from 170 Amazon customers.
Dyson V6 Car + Boat Cordless Handheld Vac:
- The Dyson V6 Car+Boat handheld combines powerful, cord-free suction with a range of interchangeable tools, designed to remove ground-in dirt and dust from every corner
- Powered by Dyson digital motor V6 – The most powerful handheld vacuum
- 2 Tier Radial™ Cyclones – 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust
- Up to 20 minutes of Powerful Suction – Dyson V6 Car + Boat has a runtime enhancing trigger – Trigger grip releases instantly, meaning battery power is only used for vacuuming
- Max Power Mode – Push button to select power – Provides 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks