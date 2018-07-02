Dyson V6 Car + Boat Cordless Handheld Vac now $139 shipped (Reg. $200+)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 1:59 pm ET

View Comments

Lowe’s is offering the Dyson V6 Car + Boat 21.6-Volt Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $139 shipped. Originally $240, it sells for around $215 at Amazon and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison, the newer V7 car and boat model goes for $200 at Amazon and Walmart. Rated 4+ stars from 170 Amazon customers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Dyson V6 Car + Boat Cordless Handheld Vac:

  • The Dyson V6 Car+Boat handheld combines powerful, cord-free suction with a range of interchangeable tools, designed to remove ground-in dirt and dust from every corner
  • Powered by Dyson digital motor V6 – The most powerful handheld vacuum
  • 2 Tier Radial™ Cyclones – 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust
  • Up to 20 minutes of Powerful Suction – Dyson V6 Car + Boat has a runtime enhancing trigger – Trigger grip releases instantly, meaning battery power is only used for vacuuming
  • Max Power Mode – Push button to select power – Provides 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dyson

Dyson
Lowe's

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard