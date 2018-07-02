Garmin’s 7″ GPS boasts smart features & is a Bluetooth speaker: $149 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

BuyDig offers the Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.9-inch GPS with Built-In Bluetooth, Lifetime Map, Live Traffic, and more for $149 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $250, you can get this GPS for $200 at Best Buy when on sale and this is a match for lowest we’ve tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 at Best Buy. A 1-year warranty is included with purchase.

Though on the higher-end of GPS prices, this unit offers smart functionality like built-in TripAdvisor ratings, live traffic, and more. You also can use this GPS as a Bluetooth speaker for your phone, giving you hands-free communication without spending a fortune on a new car radio.

Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S GPS features:

Easy-to-use GPS navigator with connected features and bright 6.95-inch capacitive touch edge-to-edge display

Detailed maps of North America with free lifetime updates

Provides real-time services such as live traffic and live parking

Bluetooth calling, smart notifications and voice-activated navigation

Built-in Wi-Fi for easy map and software updates