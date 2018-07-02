Garmin’s 7″ GPS boasts smart features & is a Bluetooth speaker: $149 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

BuyDig offers the Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.9-inch GPS with Built-In Bluetooth, Lifetime Map, Live Traffic, and more for $149 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $250, you can get this GPS for $200 at Best Buy when on sale and this is a match for lowest we’ve tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 at Best Buy. A 1-year warranty is included with purchase.
Though on the higher-end of GPS prices, this unit offers smart functionality like built-in TripAdvisor ratings, live traffic, and more. You also can use this GPS as a Bluetooth speaker for your phone, giving you hands-free communication without spending a fortune on a new car radio.
Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S GPS features:
- Easy-to-use GPS navigator with connected features and bright 6.95-inch capacitive touch edge-to-edge display
- Detailed maps of North America with free lifetime updates
- Provides real-time services such as live traffic and live parking
- Bluetooth calling, smart notifications and voice-activated navigation
- Built-in Wi-Fi for easy map and software updates
Take a journey with this Garmin DriveSmart 61 GPS. It has a 7-inch edge-to-edge display that displays even more info, and it clearly shows how fast you’re driving and what time you’re likely to get to your destination. Powerful traffic updates ensure you can avoid congestion with this Garmin DriveSmart 61 GPS.