Tell time w/ a LEGO Stormtrooper Alarm Clock for just $16 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Minifigure Light Up Alarm Clock for $16.16 Prime shipped. Regularly $30 from LEGO directly and up to $25 at Amazon, this is within pennies of its all-time low and the best available. If there’s a Star Wars lover in your live, this Stormtrooper alarm clock is a must-have, especially at nearly 50% off MSRP.
Apple Smart Keyboard
LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Alarm Clock features:
- Features alarm and digital, lighted display
- Collect all of the LEGO® Star Wars home decor!
- Makes a great gift!
- Stands over 9” tall
Celebrate the Star Wars™ saga around the clock with the LEGO® Star Wars Stormtrooper Minifigure Clock. The perfect addition to every LEGO Star Wars collection, this menacing decor features a digital, lighted display and alarm clock. A great gift for any LEGO Star Wars fan.