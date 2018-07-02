Tell time w/ a LEGO Stormtrooper Alarm Clock for just $16 Prime shipped

- Jul. 2nd 2018 8:28 pm ET

$16
View Comments

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Minifigure Light Up Alarm Clock for $16.16 Prime shipped. Regularly $30 from LEGO directly and up to $25 at Amazon, this is within pennies of its all-time low and the best available. If there’s a Star Wars lover in your live, this Stormtrooper alarm clock is a must-have, especially at nearly 50% off MSRP.

Apple Smart Keyboard

LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Alarm Clock features:

  • Features alarm and digital, lighted display
  • Collect all of the LEGO® Star Wars home decor!
  • Makes a great gift!
  • Stands over 9” tall

Celebrate the Star Wars™ saga around the clock with the LEGO® Star Wars Stormtrooper Minifigure Clock. The perfect addition to every LEGO Star Wars collection, this menacing decor features a digital, lighted display and alarm clock. A great gift for any LEGO Star Wars fan.

$16

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)