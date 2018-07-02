Spark a fire, grill, fireworks, or just about anything w/ this electric lighter: $12 Prime shipped

Tack-life (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its ELY01 Electric-Arc Lighter with Rechargeable Battery for $11.99 Prime shipped when code F9VNL5UD is used at checkout. Normally $15, this matches our last mention and is the best available. Being rechargeable, you’ll never have to buy lighter fluid again, and since it’s electric, there’s no flame to worry about blowing out in wind. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Currently, this is the #4 best-selling lighter at Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Tacklife Electric-Arc Lighter features: