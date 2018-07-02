Spark a fire, grill, fireworks, or just about anything w/ this electric lighter: $12 Prime shipped

Tack-life (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its ELY01 Electric-Arc Lighter with Rechargeable Battery for $11.99 Prime shipped when code F9VNL5UD is used at checkout. Normally $15, this matches our last mention and is the best available. Being rechargeable, you’ll never have to buy lighter fluid again, and since it’s electric, there’s no flame to worry about blowing out in wind. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Currently, this is the #4 best-selling lighter at Amazon.
Tacklife Electric-Arc Lighter features:
- Designed with the flameless and smellless feature, the plasma lighter is ideal for daily life use
- A longer handle keeps a distance from you hand to prevent burning danger
- And the safety slid-out tip design will remain safety while charging or under no using without worry about child touch
- Airline approved for travel
- Ceramics spark-produced part design, without worry about melt
- 10 seconds automatically shut down feature ensures a safety use that prevents too high temperature damage
- The wind and splash proof will protect the electric pulse from being blown out by strong winder under heavy weather