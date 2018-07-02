UpDesk takes a rare 10% off all products for July 4th, including its brand-new Home desk

UpDesk is a standing desk company based right here in the USA. If you’ve been looking for a quality standing desk, then right now is a great time to buy. In celebration of July 4th, UpDesk is offering 10% off sitewide when code USA is used at checkout. This brings the brand-new Home desk down to $535.50 shipped when you use the above code. Regularly $595, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked here on UpDesk’s brand-new offering (which is still in pre-order at this moment). The code will work for any product on UpDesk’s website, but act fast as the promo ends July 9th.
Apple Smart Keyboard
UpDesk Home features:
- Beautiful design aesthetic built for the home or office
- Includes 4-preset controller with automatic drive
- Two integrated wheels for easy movement
- Available for pre-order today (Estimated to ship in late July)
The UPDESK Home Electric Adjustable Standing Desk has a modern-looking desktop that is 60” x 30” and is made of high-pressure laminate (HPL) with an all-black subtle wood grain finish. If you’re looking for mounts that will maximize your desktop’s functionality, make sure to check out UPDESK’s available accessories.