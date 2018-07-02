UpDesk takes a rare 10% off all products for July 4th, including its brand-new Home desk

UpDesk is a standing desk company based right here in the USA. If you’ve been looking for a quality standing desk, then right now is a great time to buy. In celebration of July 4th, UpDesk is offering 10% off sitewide when code USA is used at checkout. This brings the brand-new Home desk down to $535.50 shipped when you use the above code. Regularly $595, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked here on UpDesk’s brand-new offering (which is still in pre-order at this moment). The code will work for any product on UpDesk’s website, but act fast as the promo ends July 9th.

UpDesk Home features:

Beautiful design aesthetic built for the home or office

Includes 4-preset controller with automatic drive

Two integrated wheels for easy movement

Available for pre-order today (Estimated to ship in late July)