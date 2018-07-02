X-ACTO vintage-style pencil sharpener hits Amazon low at $12 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the X-ACTO Ranger 55 Manual Pencil Sharpener for $12.19. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 or more at Amazon, it goes for over $20 at Staples and Walmart. This is an all-time low at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from thousands.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
X-ACTO Ranger 55 Pencil Sharpener:
- Durable and stylish pencil sharpener for high-volume environments
- Dual helical cutters sharpen pencils with precision
- Easily mounts on wall, desk, or table with included screws
- Adjustable to accommodate 8 pencil sizes
- Manual operation is easy for school children to use