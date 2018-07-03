Men’s slim RFID-blocking bifold leather wallet for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 8:57 am ET

KinzdOfficial (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its RFID Blocking Bifold Leather Wallet in the color Carbon Fiber for $8.99 with code VSBGP579 at checkout. Usually running for $13, that’s an Amazon all time low. With over 230 reviews, this wallet is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Kinzd RFID Leather Wallet features:

  • This Credit Card Holder is equipped with RFID blocking feature and can block all RFID signals from your ID card, credit/debit card, driver license, protects you from data crimes.
  • It is ideal for travel and your busy life,it combines practicality with security.
  • With the slim profile, it will not only fit for back pocket,but also fit for front pocket and side pocket.
  • 1 ID window (DL & Other ID Cards) allow for quick access when traveling or at the store /working place, 3card slots and 1 minimal Pull-tab design to reduce bulk.

