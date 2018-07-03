Lodge’s 7-Quart Dutch Oven w/ Dual Handles hits its 2018 Amazon low at $42

Amazon is now offering the 7-Quart Lodge Dutch Oven with Dual Handles (L10DOL3) for $41.99 shipped. That’s the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The next best listing is Walmart at $44. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.
Lodge Dutch Oven with Dual Handles:
- 7-quart Dutch oven with cast-iron lid ideal for slow-cooking foods
- Rugged cast-iron construction heats slowly and evenly
- Pre-seasoned with vegetable oil formula and ready for immediate use
- Self-basting domed lid preserves moisture; loop handles aid in carrying
- Measures 12 inches in diameter and 4-3/4 inches deep