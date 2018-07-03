Pacsun offers BOGO FREE sitewide during its 4th of July Sale: adidas, Nike, Hurley, more

- Jul. 3rd 2018 11:30 am ET

View Comments

Pacsun is currently having its 4th of July Sale with buy one get one free sitewide. Eligible items are as marked and discount is reflected at checkout. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery. Needing new swimwear for summer? The men’s Hurley Stands 20-inch Boardshorts are a must-have for just $40. Plus, purchase the Hurley Board Shorts and you can get the Billabong Sunday’s Layback Swim Trunks for free, which were originally $50. Both of these shorts are very on-trend and feature quick-drying material that’s comfortable.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Modern Amusement Electric Swim Trunks $36.95
  • adidas Skateboarding Resort Shorts $50
  • Billabong Sundays Layback Swim Trunks $50
  • Hurley Stands 20-inch Boardshorts $40
  • Nike SB Dri-Fit Logo T-Shirt $30

Our top picks for women include:

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Pacsun

Pacsun

About the Author