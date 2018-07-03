Save $20 off your first two Amazon Prime Now or Whole Foods Market orders

As a part of Prime Day, Amazon is currently offering $20 off your first two Prime Now or Whole Foods Market orders when promo code 20PRIMEDAY has been applied during checkout. The code only needs to be applied during your first order exceeding $10. Your first and second orders will receive $10 off, a total of $20 in savings. This offer is valid for Amazon Prime members and first-time Prime Now customers only. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 17, 2018. Offer good while supplies last. Offer applies to first-time customer orders. Offer available to Amazon Prime Members and only applies to products purchased through Prime Now that are sold by Amazon or Whole Foods Market. Shop the Amazon or Whole Foods Market store on Prime Now. This offer does not apply to products sold by third party stores (other than Whole Foods Market) or restaurants that offer delivery through Prime Now. Items must be purchased in a single order and delivered at the same speed to a single address. If you checkout with multiple orders, (i.e. an Amazon shopping cart and a Whole Foods Market shopping cart) apply the promotional code to the first order you complete. Offer is valid on orders of $10.01 or more. Taxes, tips, alcohol, regulatory fees, and delivery fees do not apply when determining minimum order amount. After you redeem the promotional code on your first Prime Now or Whole Foods Market order, the code will automatically apply a $10 discount to your second Prime Now or Whole Foods Market order. Your $10 discount expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 31, 2018. Offer does not apply if your qualifying order is canceled or refunded. Offer does not apply to digital content, alcohol, or to orders placed through voice shopping using Alexa, Amazon.com or any Amazon mobile application other than Prime Now. Delivery fees and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Offer limited to one per customer and account. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $20. ($10 off your first order, and $10 off your second order.) Offer may not be combined with other offers. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.