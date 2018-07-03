Waring Pro’s stainless steel 14-cup coffee maker now $30 for today only (Reg. $50+)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 8:26 am ET

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee maker in black and stainless steel for $29.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Daily Deals. Originally $100, it sells for closer to $40 or $50 these days with today’s deal matching the previous price drop. Reviews are light here, but Waring Pro kitchenware generally receives great ratings at Best Buy. 

Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffeemaker:

Offer a mug of hot coffee to everyone in the room with this Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker. The brew pause function lets you grab a cup before the entire cycle is complete. Set the timer on this programmable Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker up to 24 hours in advance to ensure a hot cuppa when you want it.

