Waring Pro’s stainless steel 14-cup coffee maker now $30 for today only (Reg. $50+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee maker in black and stainless steel for $29.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Daily Deals. Originally $100, it sells for closer to $40 or $50 these days with today’s deal matching the previous price drop. Reviews are light here, but Waring Pro kitchenware generally receives great ratings at Best Buy.

Offer a mug of hot coffee to everyone in the room with this Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker. The brew pause function lets you grab a cup before the entire cycle is complete. Set the timer on this programmable Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker up to 24 hours in advance to ensure a hot cuppa when you want it.