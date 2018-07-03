West Elm 4th of July Sale knocks an extra 20% off your order w/ this promo code

West Elm is having its Red, White, Oooh Sale with an extra 20% off your order with promo code JULY4 at checkout. Find great deals on furniture, decor, dinnerware and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping starts at $4.95 and varies per order.

The most notable deal from this sale is the Portside Outdoor Textlene Chairs for $575. That’s $624 off the original price and it’s perfect for two people to relax in the summer sun. The two attached loungers recline and it features breathable fabric on the seat and back to keep you cool in warm weather.