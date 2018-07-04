Grab 4-years of Car & Driver Magazine for just $12 shipped (Reg. $50+)

DiscountMags is now offering a 4-year subscription to Car & Driver Magazine for just $12 shipped using code 9TO5TOYS during checkout. If you have had your eye one this one or need to renew an existing sub, now’s your chance. Very rarely does this mag go for any less, and not by much when it does. Four years will run you $50 direct from Car & Driver and 50% less than Amazon’s current price.

Today’s offer is available for both new and existing subscribers. You’ll find the renew option on the listing page (and in your cart). As always, there are no delivery fees, no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your sub on you. Any mag in your cart can also be sent to a separate address with a personalized note should you choose to do so.

Car and Driver Magazine Features: