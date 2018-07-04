Bella 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker drops to new all-time low at Amazon: $30 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon offers the Bella 6-Quart 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, this beats our last mention by $10 and is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. If you’ve been looking for a pressure cooker, this is a great deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Bella 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker features:
- Cook full birds, brisket, pork, lamb, fish, stews, soups and even pasta in minutes
- With one touch of a button you can safely and quickly cook your favorite meals UP TO 70% faster than conventional cookware
- Features 10 pre-set functions specifically engineered to cook various types of food to perfection
- With one touch you can: Saute, brown, pressure cook, slow cook, soup, stew, meat, chicken, cook rice and even risotto
- Sear and brown your foods directly in the pressure cooker to lock in flavor and juices to all your recipes
- Safety features such as steam release valves, an air tight locking lid, and a safety-minded user interface you can be 100% sure you are cooking safely
- Easy clean up features like a non-stick removable cooking pot and moisture catching container are built in to make clean up a breeze