Bella 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker drops to new all-time low at Amazon: $30 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon offers the Bella 6-Quart 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, this beats our last mention by $10 and is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. If you’ve been looking for a pressure cooker, this is a great deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Cook full birds, brisket, pork, lamb, fish, stews, soups and even pasta in minutes

With one touch of a button you can safely and quickly cook your favorite meals UP TO 70% faster than conventional cookware

Features 10 pre-set functions specifically engineered to cook various types of food to perfection

With one touch you can: Saute, brown, pressure cook, slow cook, soup, stew, meat, chicken, cook rice and even risotto

Sear and brown your foods directly in the pressure cooker to lock in flavor and juices to all your recipes

Safety features such as steam release valves, an air tight locking lid, and a safety-minded user interface you can be 100% sure you are cooking safely