Grab a new 1.7L Chefman Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $25 shipped today

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $24.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s about $35 under the original listing, $10 under Amazon’s current best price and the lowest we can find. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

1500W of power

Provides plenty of power to quickly heat water.

Prepare multiple servings at once

1.7L capacity makes several cups of coffee or tea.

Automatic shutoff

Along with boil-dry protection automatically turns off the kettle when the selected temperature has been reached or when there is no water in the chamber for safety.

For right- or left-handed use

360° base with a cordless design.

Cord storage

Helps save space when not in use.