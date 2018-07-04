Grab a new 1.7L Chefman Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $25 shipped today

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $24.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s about $35 under the original listing, $10 under Amazon’s current best price and the lowest we can find. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Chefman 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle:
1500W of power
Provides plenty of power to quickly heat water.
Prepare multiple servings at once
1.7L capacity makes several cups of coffee or tea.
Automatic shutoff
Along with boil-dry protection automatically turns off the kettle when the selected temperature has been reached or when there is no water in the chamber for safety.
For right- or left-handed use
360° base with a cordless design.
Cord storage
Helps save space when not in use.