Grab a new 1.7L Chefman Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $25 shipped today

- Jul. 4th 2018 8:41 am ET

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $24.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s about $35 under the original listing, $10 under Amazon’s current best price and the lowest we can find. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Chefman 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle:

1500W of power

Provides plenty of power to quickly heat water.

Prepare multiple servings at once

1.7L capacity makes several cups of coffee or tea.

Automatic shutoff

Along with boil-dry protection automatically turns off the kettle when the selected temperature has been reached or when there is no water in the chamber for safety.

For right- or left-handed use

360° base with a cordless design.

Cord storage

Helps save space when not in use.

Chefman

